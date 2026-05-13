Jamie Foxx drops baby bombshell after suffering near-fatal health scare
Los Angeles, California - And baby makes three! Singer Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child – his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.
The 58-year-old's family is expanding, as TMZ confirmed on Tuesday that Foxx is going to be a dad for the third time.
The Day Shift star, who's already a father to Corinne (32) and Anelise (17), has been romantically linked to Huckstepp since the two were spotted together in August 2023.
Per multiple outlets, Foxx split from his girlfriend around January 2025 due to his busy schedule.
But the breakup didn't last very long, as the two were seen months later at Nobu in Malibu.
The Grammy-winning singer experienced a near-fatal health incident in April 2023, which he addressed during his 2024 Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.
Foxx revealed that he suffered a stroke which left him unconscious for 20 days and made it difficult for him to walk.
The Back in Action leading man, who credited his sister and his daughters for "saving his life," was even subjected to wild rumors that he was "cloned" after his illness, which he debunked amid his recovery.
Cover photo: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP