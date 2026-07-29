Jared Leto faces barrage of new sexual assault allegations: "He has gotten away with it"

Los Angeles, California – 10 women have broken their silence and leveled serious accusations against Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto .

These aren't the first troubling accusations leveled against Hollywood star Jared Leto. © IMAGO/Future Image

In the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, the women describe alleged sexual misconduct by the actor and musician.

Four women have accused him of actions that could be criminally relevant in incidents that are said to have occurred between 2002 and 2016.

Many of the women were teenagers at the time, while Leto was in his 30s and 40s.

"This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it," one of the alleged victims says in the documentary.

One of the women says that, at 17, she was sexually abused by Leto in a motel bathroom.

Another woman says she was too scared to fight back because Leto was so powerful in the industry.

"I have never assaulted anyone in my entire life," Leto said in a statement issued to the media on Wednesday, per the BBC. "These claims are absolutely and categorically false."