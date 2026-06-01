Jay-Z rips into Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Drake in explosive freestyle
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Allow him to reintroduce himself: Jay-Z delivered brutal blows during his comeback set at this year's Roots Picnic!
The legendary rapper made a public announcement when he returned to the stage for a rare performance at this Philly event on Saturday.
Jay-Z, backed by the Roots, kicked off his electrifying show with a rendition of 2002 hit Hovi Baby before going into a no-holds-barred freestyle aimed at his former collaborators.
The 56-year-old first threw shots at Nicki Minaj – who has accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation of owning her millions – over her controversial husband, Kenneth Petty, and her new MAGA affiliation!
Hov rapped, "That lady back on that stuff, she sounds like she's in love with 'em. Her Ken can't even pick their kid, enough of them."
Jay-Z hits back at Ye and Drake during vicious freestyle
Drake wasn't spared from Jay's rant, either, as he proceeded to respond to the Canadian artist's diss from his latest project, Iceman.
"A rapper can't be my opp. The jig is up, n***a I'm up 10, wrong chart champ, n***a looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them," Jay-Z said.
Last, but certainly not least, Jay-Z finally responded to Kanye West's horrific comments about his kids, plus his erratic behavior.
The Grammy-winner rapped, "You're no maniac, watch how sane he act in my presence. Y'all thugs with y'all thumbs again. Everybody think they the ones insane."
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage & i Images