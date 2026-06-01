Jay-Z rips into Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Drake in explosive freestyle

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Allow him to reintroduce himself: Jay-Z delivered brutal blows during his comeback set at this year's Roots Picnic!

(From l. to r.) Kanye West, Drake, and Nicki Minaj were all targets in Jay-Z's comeback performance! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage & i Images

The legendary rapper made a public announcement when he returned to the stage for a rare performance at this Philly event on Saturday.

Jay-Z, backed by the Roots, kicked off his electrifying show with a rendition of 2002 hit Hovi Baby before going into a no-holds-barred freestyle aimed at his former collaborators.

The 56-year-old first threw shots at Nicki Minaj – who has accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation of owning her millions – over her controversial husband, Kenneth Petty, and her new MAGA affiliation!

Hov rapped, "That lady back on that stuff, she sounds like she's in love with 'em. Her Ken can't even pick their kid, enough of them."