Jelly Roll revealed his deepest, darkest tattoo regrets years before Bunny Xo divorce: "I hate 'em all!"

Los Angeles, California - Years before filing for divorce from Bunnie Xo, singer Jelly Roll revealed that he regrets the vast majority of the radical tattoos that cover his face and body.

Singer Jelly Roll revealed that he regrets most of his tattoos. © AFP/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll is completely covered in detailed and radical tattoos, coating most of his arms and a good deal of his face.

It's a look that's become synonymous with the Wild Ones singer, and a big part of his iconic image.

Yet, in an unearthed interview with GQ from 2 years ago, Jelly Roll revealed he's not as happy with the look as one might have expected.

"I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97%, almost all of them," Jelly Roll said during the interview.

"Like core philosophies I rooted my life in when I was 17, and now I'm 40, and I'm like, what the f**k was I thinking?"

"I don't know, I don't like, I mean, I hate 'em all. I don't know where to start," he continued. "Maybe the baby smoking the blunt was a little excessive?"

"The ones that were really bad have already been covered up. So this is the Nashville skyline. I got this to cover up I had surviving the struggle."

The interview, which first released in 2024, has gone viral yet again after Jelly Roll confirmed his divorce from Bunnie Xo by scrubbing any mention of her from his Instagram bio this week.

His social media scrubbing came after weeks of rumors, intensified by court documents obtained by TMZ, which suggested he'd filed for divorce in Tennessee.