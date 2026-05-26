Jennifer Lopez drops sizzling peek at her Memorial Day festivities

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez looked as fit and radiant as ever in her latest Instagram post – complete with some sizzling pool shots.

Singer Jennifer Lopez thrilled her fans with a spectacular bikini look. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

In a skimpy white bikini, the 56‑year‑old showed off her toned abs and a stunning décolletage.

As J.Lo shared with her followers, she spent a few relaxed hours with family and friends in a luxurious villa. By the pool, she let the sun kiss her skin while sipping a cocktail.

For more snapshots, the beauty swapped the bikini for a breezy white summer dress, looking as glamorous as ever. Particularly touching were several photos in which J.Lo posed with her twins, Max and Emme.

The 18‑year‑olds, who are from Jennifer's previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony, appeared relaxed and comfortable beside their famous mother.

Emme, in particular, has been drawing increasing attention. The teenager regularly accompanies J.Lo to public appearances and is already considered a little style icon in their own right.

In the past, Emme has even shared the big stage with the Jenny from the Block singer – for example, at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.