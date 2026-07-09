Jennifer Lopez slays Paris Fashion Week with daring "nude dress" couture!

Paris, France - Jennifer Lopez bared it all in two head-turning dresses at Paris Fashion Week!

Jennifer Lopez has been turning heads while attending Paris Fashion Week. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 56-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer has upped the ante at the yearly fashion event with several unforgettable looks, yet her most recent 'fits have everyone talking!

J.Lo attended the Celia Kritharioti show in an embellished-sheer dress that was adorned with silver and multicolored sequins.

The gown was very low-cut in the front, allowing her to flaunt some cleavage.

She added a large white, feathered fur coat, silver open-toe heels, and a white clutch to the daring look.

The Waiting for Tonight singer was joined by her sister, Lynda Lopez, who rocked a glittering pink dress for the runway show.

J.Lo was also captured leaving her hotel in Paris while slaying a white minidress that also featured a deep neckline and a black ribbon in the center.

The Office Romance star accessorized this look with black stockings, matching heels, and a black clutch, plus a black ribbon for her hair that was styled in a half-up half-down 'do.