Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump during mock Correspondents' Dinner: "Burger King of comedy gold!"

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently roasted President Donald Trump during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner speech as he never got his dream to host the real one.

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel (r) delivered a mock Correspondents' Dinner speech in which he made fun of Donald Trump (l) ahead of the real event on Saturday. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday's episode of his late-night show, Kimmel – who hosted the dinner in 2012 and last month jokingly asked if he could host again this year – took "a page from the Kid Rock alternative halftime show" to deliver his own "all-American" version of the event.

"The president didn't want me to tell any jokes about him tonight, but he also didn’t want to pay me $130,000 to shut up, so here we are," Kimmel began.

The comedian took aim at the president over a number of issues, such as growing concerns about his health and the bizarre AI picture he recently shared depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

"In the unfortunate event that our president has a medical emergency tonight, do we have a doctor in the house – oh, I'm sorry. I mean, do we have a Jesus in the house? I always confuse them, too," he joked.

Kimmel also hit on Trump's longtime relationship with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and rumors that Epstein introduced the president to his wife, Melania Trump.

He ended his speech by praising Trump for having "made comedy great again," and gave him a special award to commemorate the feat.

"I’m very proud to announce the winner of the inaugural Burger King of comedy gold award goes to none other than our president, Donald J. Leno Trump. Congratulations, sir. And thank you," he concluded.