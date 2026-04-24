Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump during mock Correspondents' Dinner: "Burger King of comedy gold!"
Los Angeles, California - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently roasted President Donald Trump during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner speech as he never got his dream to host the real one.
On Thursday's episode of his late-night show, Kimmel – who hosted the dinner in 2012 and last month jokingly asked if he could host again this year – took "a page from the Kid Rock alternative halftime show" to deliver his own "all-American" version of the event.
"The president didn't want me to tell any jokes about him tonight, but he also didn’t want to pay me $130,000 to shut up, so here we are," Kimmel began.
The comedian took aim at the president over a number of issues, such as growing concerns about his health and the bizarre AI picture he recently shared depicting himself as Jesus Christ.
"In the unfortunate event that our president has a medical emergency tonight, do we have a doctor in the house – oh, I'm sorry. I mean, do we have a Jesus in the house? I always confuse them, too," he joked.
Kimmel also hit on Trump's longtime relationship with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and rumors that Epstein introduced the president to his wife, Melania Trump.
He ended his speech by praising Trump for having "made comedy great again," and gave him a special award to commemorate the feat.
"I’m very proud to announce the winner of the inaugural Burger King of comedy gold award goes to none other than our president, Donald J. Leno Trump. Congratulations, sir. And thank you," he concluded.
Donald Trump does not like jokes about him
In the past, the White House Correspondents' Dinner has been hosted by comedians or media figures who roast the president and other politicians in attendance. Past hosts have included Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien.
Trump, who is known for what critics call an inability to take criticism, has avoided attending while in office – but this Saturday, he will do so for the first time ever. The president has made sure that a mentalist will host the event instead of a comedian, however.
In an interview on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt enthusiastically praised Trump for attending, arguing that it demonstrates how he is "the most accessible and transparent president that our nation has ever had."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP