JK Rowling's women's center hit with "anti-rights" accusations in new report

London, UK - The UK's charities regulator is investigating concerns voiced in an Amnesty International report that JK Rowling 's women's center for sexual violence victims is "anti-rights."

JK Rowling's women's center has been accused of being "anti-rights" by Amnesty International. © IMAGO/Parsons Media

The briefing document – which appeared on Amnesty UK's website last week – categorized dozens of organizations, including Rowling's Beira's Place in Edinburgh, as "gender critical" and "anti-rights."

Entitled "A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK," the document has since been taken down by Amnesty International amid backlash.

A spokesperson for the UK's Charity Commission, however, said on Thursday that concerns had been raised with the watchdog over the briefing document.

"We are assessing the matters raised to determine what, if any, role there might be for us as charity law regulator," the spokesperson added, reiterating that no formal investigation has been launched at this stage.

Amnesty earlier this week said it regretted that the briefing had been "uploaded to our website without going through the established, internal review processes that are in place to ensure consistency, accuracy, and alignment with Amnesty International UK's positions."

"Its use of language does not reflect the position of Amnesty International UK, which is why it was promptly removed," it said.

Rowling has for years railed against transgender rights and denounced trans activism, leading to widespread accusations of transphobia, a label she denies.

Beira's Place in Edinburgh offers free support and advocacy services for women who have been victims of abuse. Rowling has spoken in the past about her experience of being a domestic violence survivor herself.

Beira's Place chief executive Lesley Johnston said it was "inexplicable" that it had been included on the list.