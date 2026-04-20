Joe Jonas takes big step in romance with model Tatiana Gabriela

Puerto Rico - Joe Jonas has brought his blossoming romance with Tatiana Gabriela into the spotlight!

Singer Joe Jonas has made his romance with model Tatiana Gabriela (c.) official on social media after the two were first linked in January. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@joejonas & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, Jonas Brothers frontman shared some snaps from his recent trip to Puerto Rico in a photo dump that featured Tatiana for the first time on his feed.

The lovebirds were seen cozying up in the fourth slide of the post, which appears to have been taken in a photobooth.

The post also plugged Joe's new vlog on the Jonas Brothers' YouTube page that further documented his trip to Tatiana's native Puerto Rico.

The 28-year-old model is seen several times in the video as the two explore the island, with Joe shouting her out for teaching him Spanish.

The 36-year-old musician first sparked dating rumors with Tatiana back in January – more than two years after his high-profile split from Sophie Turner.

Joe and the Game of Thrones actor tied the knot in 2019 and share two kids together, but the couple shocked fans in the fall of 2023 with news of their divorce.