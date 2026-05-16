Julianne Moore warns women are being pushed back as Hollywood representation drops

Cannes, France - The Hours star Julianne Moore bemoaned the drop in leading roles for women in Hollywood on Saturday, saying women were being squeezed out everywhere.

Julianne Moore has called out the declining representation of women in Hollywood movies. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Oscar-winner said women have to band together, with the number of women and girl leads in top-grossing movies down 10% in a year to 37%, according to the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

"It's not endemic just to the film industry, it's global," she said at the Cannes Film Festival, after getting a Women In Motion award.

"There's not representation in the media, there's not representation in higher education. There are lots of places where we don't have the representation we deserve," the actor added.

The fall comes after a study earlier this year by the same university found that only nine of the 100 biggest US movies last year were directed by women.

"How do you change that? You do it slowly, steadily, speaking up, using your privilege, hiring more, talking about alliances," Moore said. "I feel like women are each other's greatest allies, and that's the secret sauce."

Moore (65) said progress has been made, saying, "I can remember being on a set not too long ago where the only women were me and the third [assistant camera]," who takes care of the focus on the camera.

"I said [to her], 'Look around the room. We're the only ones here.'"

Moore, who won her Oscar for Still Alice in 2015, and has four other nominations, said she gives gratuitously violent or shocking films a wide berth.