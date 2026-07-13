Jurassic Park star Sam Neill "suddenly and unexpectedly" dies

Sydney, Australia - Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died in Australia on Monday aged 78, his family said in a statement that described the beloved actor's death as "sudden and unexpected."

Sam Neill jokes during a press conference for the film Jurassic Park III at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on July 26, 2001. © TORU YAMANAKA / AFP

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life," the statement said.

The New Zealander, who starred as Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, revealed in a 2023 memoir he was "possibly dying" with stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

However, he declared this year that he was cancer-free thanks to a genetic therapy that modified his immune system.

The family statement said that Neill "remained cancer free."

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free," it said.

His family said he was being treated at St. Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney at the time.