Hailey Bieber flaunts cute new tattoos in sweet show of love for Justin at Coachella

Indio, California - Hailey Bieber has shown off an adorable selection of new tattoos in a touching display of love for her husband Justin , who was busy headlining Coachella 2026.

Hailey Bieber (r.) showed off a selection of new tattoos in a touching display of love for husband Justin, who was headlining at Coachella 2026. © AFP/Angela Weiss

Hailey was pictured in a recent Instagram story posted by her friend Justine Skye with a temporary tattoo on her lower back that read "Is it clocking to you now?" in all capital letters.

The text was a reference to a viral clip of Justin Bieber from June 2025, in which he was filmed arguing with paparazzi who were harassing him.

"I'm a dad, I'm a husband," an agitated Bieber is seen saying in the clip. "You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

Bieber had gone on to complain that he was being followed by the paparazzi while trying to spend time with his family at the beach.

Hailey's touching tattoo tribute to the moment was pictured the same weekend that Justin featured in a headlining slot at Coachella 2026, which had been affectionately renamed "Bieberchella" by fans.

In another photo, this time shared by Hailey herself to her Instagram story, the Rhode mogul flaunted another tattoo on her hip, which read: "I [heart] JB."

She also got herself a manicure in tribute to Justin, wearing pink and black nails which referenced his two-part album, SWAG and SWAG II.