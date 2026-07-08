Hailey Bieber shares sweet IG post celebrating 8-year anniversary of Justin Bieber popping the question!
Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber is happily marking eight years since she said "yes" to her now-husband Justin Bieber!
On July 7, the 29-year-old commemorated the eighth anniversary of her hubby popping the question via her Instagram Stories.
Hailey captioned the black-and-white selfie "8 years" with diamond ring emojis as she can be seen smiling mid-kiss with Justin.
In July 2018, the two-time Grammy-winner and the Rhode founder announced their engagement after rekindling their romance the month before.
The spouses first wed in September of that year at a courthouse in New York City, then had a second ceremony the following year in South Carolina.
Justin and Hailey, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024, have been dealing with ongoing divorce rumors – which gained steam after the Daisies hitmaker alluded to marital issues in his Swag II song, I, Do.
The pair have denied the gossip, and Hailey gave rare insight into their marriage during her GQ profile, sharing, "We're just taking it a day at a time. We both feel very protective of our son, and I don't think that's ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber