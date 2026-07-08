Hailey Bieber shares sweet IG post celebrating 8-year anniversary of Justin Bieber popping the question!

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber is happily marking eight years since she said "yes" to her now-husband Justin Bieber !

Hailey Bieber (l) sweetly honored the anniversary of her engagement to Justin Bieber (r) on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber

On July 7, the 29-year-old commemorated the eighth anniversary of her hubby popping the question via her Instagram Stories.

Hailey captioned the black-and-white selfie "8 years" with diamond ring emojis as she can be seen smiling mid-kiss with Justin.

In July 2018, the two-time Grammy-winner and the Rhode founder announced their engagement after rekindling their romance the month before.

The spouses first wed in September of that year at a courthouse in New York City, then had a second ceremony the following year in South Carolina.

Justin and Hailey, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024, have been dealing with ongoing divorce rumors – which gained steam after the Daisies hitmaker alluded to marital issues in his Swag II song, I, Do.