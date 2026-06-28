Justin Bieber crashes NHL Draft to announce Maple Leafs' no. 1 pick: "It looks good on you, baby!"
Buffalo, New York - Justin Bieber shocked the crowd at the NHL Draft, where he announced Gavin McKenna as the Toronto Maple Leafs' pick!
On Friday night, the Peaches hitmaker made a surprise appearance at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Justin, a diehard fan of the Canadian Hockey team, told the cheering crowd that the "child in him" was "ecstatic" to be there.
The Grammy-winner then said, "Mr. McKenna, we would like to draft you to the Toronto Maple Leafs."
The 18-year-old was given a blue Maple Leafs jersey and joined Justin on stage for a group photo as the singer's hit single, Yukon, played in the background.
"It looks good on you, baby!" Justin gushed.
McKenna emotionally thanked his family and "all the Yukoners at home" during his on-stage speech, per Complex.
"Thanks, Justin. I'm so grateful," he said. "I've got no words right now. This isn't what I imagined when I was a young kid – this is so much better."
McKenna called the moment "special" and one he'll "remember for the rest of my life."
Justin echoed the same sentiment, adding, "Being here, it's a dream, bro. And I know this guy's gonna kill it!"
Cover photo: Collage: BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP