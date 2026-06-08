Bianca Censori celebrates "ride or die" Kanye West's birthday with steamy Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West 's wife Bianca Censori recently honored him with a somewhat NSFW pic for his birthday.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shared an eye-raising birthday tribute for the rapper's 49th birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/biancacensori

On Sunday, the Australian native shared some deeply personal tributes for the controversial rapper's 49th birthday via her Instagram Stories.

Bianca's first post featured a provocative image of the spouses standing naked on opposite sides of a shower door while she licks the glass.

She gushed over the photo, saying, "ride or die 4ever."

Further IG Story footage of the Father Stretch My Hands artist showed him jamming out to music with friends.

Bianca captioned another pic of Ye, "Happy Birthday @ye, I love you more than life."

These supportive posts come amid the intense public scrutiny surrounding the pair's marriage and the Grammy-winner's attempt at a career revival following his antisemitic tirades.

Ye issued an apology for his erratic behavior and kicked off his current tour in the Netherlands after several European venues refused to host his run.