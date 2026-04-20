Kanye West concert shut down by Swiss soccer team over conflict with their "values"

Geneva, Switzerland - Swiss soccer club FC Basel on Monday confirmed to AFP they had turned down an approach about staging a Kanye West concert at their St. Jakob-Park stadium.

A Swiss soccer team refused an offer to host a Kanye West concert at their stadium as the rapper's past antisemitism continues to harm his career. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The rapper had a string of performances in Europe lined up over the coming months, but several have been cancelled or postponed in the last fortnight.

The 48-year-old artist, also known as Ye, has been heavily criticized for making antisemitic remarks and voicing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

St. Jakob-Park in Basel, on the French and German borders, is the biggest-capacity sports stadium in Switzerland and staged the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final. The venue can host 40,000 fans during concerts.

Reigning Swiss champions Basel said they were interested in making more use of the venue in the northern city and carefully reviewed all enquiries.

"In this case, FCB received an enquiry and considered it," a spokesman for the club told AFP when asked about West.

"However, after a thorough review, we decided not to pursue the project further, as we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context."

The musician and producer has lost fans and several sponsorships in recent years following inflammatory comments and actions.