Kanye West set to perform in Albania in July amid widespread concert bans

Tirana, Albania - Rapper Kanye West will perform his songs in the Albanian capital Tirana in July, Culture Minister Blendi Gonxhe told AFP on Saturday, exulting that the country was on its way to becoming a destination for top cultural events.

Rapper Kanye West is known for glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and for antisemitic and hate-filled rants, which he blames on having bipolar disorder. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The American rapper, also known as Ye, is known for glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and for antisemitic and hate-filled rants, which he blames on having bipolar disorder.

Due to his controversial comments and songs, West's appearances in London and in Poland have been cancelled.

Britain said it has blocked West from entering the country, leading to the cancellation of a London music festival where he had been scheduled to perform over three nights in July.

The Polish stadium where West was due to perform on June 19 has also cancelled the event.

"The widely discussed actions of Kanye West, linked to his promotion of Nazism, are in manifest contradiction with Poland's values," Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska had said earlier.

The 48-year-old musician has lost fans and several sponsorships in recent years following inflammatory comments and actions.