Kanye West settles bombshell sexual assault lawsuit from ex-assistant

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has resolved his civil lawsuit with his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, after denying her scathing allegations against him.

Kanye West has reached an agreement with his ex-assistant, who sued the rapper for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. © rad Barket / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to court docs obtained by USA Today, the 49-year-old has reached an "unconditional" settlement with Pisciotta, who accused Ye of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and wrongful termination.

The agreement was established on July 23, per the filing, which stated that the model must file a dismissal request within 45 days.

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Pisciotta's attorney, Arick Fudali, told the publication on Wednesday, "The matter has been resolved."

The social media influencer, who worked for Ye as his chief of- staff from July 2021 through October 2022, first sued him back in October 2024.

Pisciotta alleged in the suit that Ye would lock her in a room with him before masturbating next to her and fired her a month after promoting her to $4 million salary.