Insider spills the tea on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's first date
New York, New York – Just a few days ago, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit the red carpet together for the first time. Now, an insider has revealed what supposedly happened after their first date!
According to a source cited by Page Six, "Katy ended up back at Justin's place in Montreal after their first date, and they have been inseparable ever since."
The pair were first spotted together in July of last year, dining at a restaurant.
At the time, the 41‑year‑old singer was on tour and had a stop in Canada.
According to the source, they apparently met after "Justin's team reaching out for tickets to attend Katy's concerts per usual, and for a meet-and-greet with his daughter, Ella-Grace, who is a big fan of Katy's."
The insider added that, despite both having "really busy schedules," they consciously make time for each other.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's children already know each other
"Katy and Justin were both somewhat newly out of a serious relationship, and Katy didn't expect to fall for somebody as quickly as she did – but Justin checks all of the boxes as far as she's concerned," the article continued.
He has a great sense of humor, is charming, and is a true gentleman – exactly the qualities Katy looks for in a partner.
In July of last year, Perry and her ex‑fiancé, Orlando Bloom, confirmed their split. During their relationship, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove (5).
Trudeau has three children of his own.
The 54‑year‑old announced his separation from his wife in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
The children of the singer and the former Canadian prime minister are said to have already met.
Cover photo: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa