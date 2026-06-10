Insider spills the tea on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's first date

New York, New York – Just a few days ago, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit the red carpet together for the first time. Now, an insider has revealed what supposedly happened after their first date!

Katy Perry (r.) and Justin Trudeau have been dating since July of last year. © Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to a source cited by Page Six, "Katy ended up back at Justin's place in Montreal after their first date, and they have been inseparable ever since."

The pair were first spotted together in July of last year, dining at a restaurant.

At the time, the 41‑year‑old singer was on tour and had a stop in Canada.

According to the source, they apparently met after "Justin's team reaching out for tickets to attend Katy's concerts per usual, and for a meet-and-greet with his daughter, Ella-Grace, who is a big fan of Katy's."

The insider added that, despite both having "really busy schedules," they consciously make time for each other.