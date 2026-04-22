Is Kendall Jenner secretly dating Jacob Elordi?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie might not be the only Jenner getting flirty with an Oscar nominee, as Kendall Jenner is reportedly "hanging out" with Jacob Elordi!

A new report claims Kendall Jenner (l.) has been "hanging out" with Jacob Elordi for the past few months. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

A People report published Tuesday cited inside sources who claimed that the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old actor have been "getting to know each other the last couple months."

While the sources said specifically that the two were "hanging out" and not dating, it sure seems like sparks are flying!

Celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi alleged that Kendall and Jacob were seen "making out" during the first weekend of Coachella.

And according to the Daily Mail, it was Kylie Jenner who set her sister up with the Euphoria star!

A tipster told the outlet that the 28-year-old beauty mogul got to know Jacob during the recent award season circuit while she was supporting her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée had earned several nods for his role in Marty Supreme, while Jacob was recognized for Guillermo Del Toro's new Frankenstein flick.

"Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny, so she was like, 'girl, get on it, date this guy already,'" the source claimed.