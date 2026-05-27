Is Khloé Kardashian done with love after past cheating scandals?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has had her strings of heartbreak, but has it turned her away from love ?

Khloé Kardashian apparently isn't stressing over dating after dealing with past heartbreak. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

After Khloé appeared in her ex-husband Lamar Odom's explosive Netflix doc, an insider has told In Touch Weekly that the star's past relationships have soured her outlook on romance.

"People don't believe Khloé when she says that she's totally happy being single, but she swears up and down that it's true," a source tattled.

They continued, "Khloé says she doesn't feel like she's missing out; it's been so long that the cravings for the physical side have pretty well shut off, and she sure doesn't miss all the anxiety and stress of dating."

The insider said that the 41-year-old isn't proclaiming that she'll be "single forever," but she isn't "centering her life around men" and is done with "bad boys" from here on out.