Khloé Kardashian gushes over ex Tristan Thompson's brother Amari on his birthday: "Our sweet angel"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together, but they are still connected as co-caretakers of their two children and Tristan's disabled brother, Amari. Now Amari is turning 20, and Khloé is all in her feels about it!

The Instagram pictures showed Khloe Kardashian (r) and Amari (l) through the years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Monday, KoKo posted the sweet message to Instagram along with a carousel of photos.

The pics showed Khloe and Amari through the years, some also featuring his past birthday celebrations.

"Some people change the world with their words. You change it simply by being you. Your heart, your spirit, and your light say everything that words never could," Khloé gushed.

"You are one of God’s gentlest reminders of what truly matters. Everyone who knows you is better because of you," she continued.

"We love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy 20th Birthday, our sweet angel."

Khloé and Tristan broke up once and for all in 2021, and share daughter True (7) and son Tatum (3.)

Since the death of Tristan's mother in 2023, Khloé has been helping the basketball player manage his younger brother's care amid his busy NBA schedule.

Amari, who is nonverbal and a wheelchair user, has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and epilepsy.