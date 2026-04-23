Khloé Kardashian teams up with Hulu for all-new reality series!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is bringing her beloved inner circle to the small screen with a brand new Hulu reality series called The Girls.

Khloé Kardashian is executive producing and starring in a new Hulu reality series called The Girls, featuring her real life BFFs. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Zoonar

On Wednesday, the Good American founder announced at Hulu's Get Real House Live event that she is executive producing and starring in the show.

The Girls is set to follow her group of best friends through the highs and lows of their lives, per E! News.

"I am excited to introduce you to my chosen family," Khloé told the crowd. "My incredible inner circle of real-life besties."

"They're moms, they're moguls, they're my girls," she continued, "and soon they're going to be all your girls, too."

The 41-year-old then presented a short teaser of the series, saying, "The girls in question here? These are my OG girlfriends."

The series stars Khloé alongside longtime friends Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Yris Palmer, and Nicole Williams English.

The preview gave fans a peek at everything from ladies' nights to fights and first dates, with Khloé teasing, "Like real sisters, we've got our issues. With the girls, it's always something. And honestly, that's why I'm obsessed."