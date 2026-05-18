Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have a "diva-off" at Gucci Cruise show

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian sat front row at the 2027 Gucci Cruise show and had a brief diva showdown with Mariah Carey!

Kim Kardashian (r) and Mariah Carey (l) sat front row at the 2027 Gucci Cruise show and was seen flaunting their bling at the event. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, A-listers took over Times Square for the Italian fashion house's second runway show hosted by creative director Demna.

The 45-year-old reality star pulled up to the event in a head-turning ensemble that included fitted, black leggings, and a washed-out green jacket adorned with an oversized, shaggy brown trim.

Yet, Kim had an awkward moment with the Obsessed hitmaker, who she sat next to in the front row along with Anna Wintour.

The two divas, who both sported dark shades, were filmed chatting while seemingly showing off their respective bling to one another.

At one point, Mariah flaunted her diamond chain that looked bigger than Kim's!