Kim Kardashian files to extend restraining order against "delusional" stalker

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has requested extra protection from the man that sent her a diamond ring and Plan B.

Kim Kardashian's lawyers have requested an extension for the restraining order against Nicholas Costanza, who sent creepy items to Kim's home in 2021. © AFP/Yves Herman/POOL

Per TMZ, the 45-year-old's attorneys, Shawn Holley and Kate Mangels, have filed to extend a restraining order against Nicholas Costanza.

Kim was granted a restraining order after the "delusional" man sent odd items to her home, including an engagement ring and emergency contraceptive pills, in July 2021.

Now, the reality star is claiming that her stalker has since violated the court order, adding that Costanza's "delusional beliefs, anger, and obsession have not improved."

The fashion mogul revealed that the obsessed man has tweeted her around 80 times and refers to Kim as his "soulmate," claiming that they are supposed to be together and start a family.

She also cited an incident in September 2024 when Costanza broke into her house, which he claimed he bought with her, and asked Kim to meet him, along with her family members.