Kim Kardashian files to extend restraining order against "delusional" stalker
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has requested extra protection from the man that sent her a diamond ring and Plan B.
Per TMZ, the 45-year-old's attorneys, Shawn Holley and Kate Mangels, have filed to extend a restraining order against Nicholas Costanza.
Kim was granted a restraining order after the "delusional" man sent odd items to her home, including an engagement ring and emergency contraceptive pills, in July 2021.
Now, the reality star is claiming that her stalker has since violated the court order, adding that Costanza's "delusional beliefs, anger, and obsession have not improved."
The fashion mogul revealed that the obsessed man has tweeted her around 80 times and refers to Kim as his "soulmate," claiming that they are supposed to be together and start a family.
She also cited an incident in September 2024 when Costanza broke into her house, which he claimed he bought with her, and asked Kim to meet him, along with her family members.
Kim asks for protection for her family
In one vulgar post aimed at the mom of four, Costanza allegedly wrote: "I am not going to f**k your Mother or Sisters unless you give me permission too, Kimberly Babe."
He was arrested two days later on multiple charges, including stalking, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kim is requesting that the order, set to expire on July 8, be extended for another five years. She is also asking that her family gets court-ordered protection as well.
Cover photo: AFP/Leo Vignal