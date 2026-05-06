Kim Kardashian makes big call on her law journey after failing bar exam

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has decided to take a pause from sitting for the bar exam after she failed the all-important legal test last year.

Kim Kardashian has decided not to re-take the bar exam until 2027. © Angela Weiss / AFP

The reality star has been working on following her father's footsteps and becoming a lawyer for several years now, but her failing results on the bar in November came as a major setback.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Kim did not retake the exam when it was offered in February, and she isn't planning to take it when it comes back around in July.

According to insiders, the SKIMS mogul is planning to wait until next year to take the bar again.

Kim spoke candidly about failing the exam when she received her results, saying that the disappointment only gave her "more determination" to complete her journey.

"Failing short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more," she wrote.

Her decision to take some time before trying again comes after she revealed the devastating impact that the stress of studying had on her.