Kim Kardashian mourns heartbreaking loss of beloved grandma MJ Shannon: "My best friend"

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashian -Jenner clan is mourning the loss of their beloved grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon (r), the grandmother of Kim Kardashian and her siblings, has died at the age of 91. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Momager Kris Jenner announced the sad news via Instagram on Thursday, confirming that her mother had died earlier that day at the age of 91.

"There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Kris wrote. "My mom was the heart of our family."

The 70-year-old star continued her lengthy tribute by sharing that MJ taught her "everything that truly matters," and adding, "There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you."

MJ's granddaughter, Kim Kardashian, honored her in a post of her own, which featured several shots from Kim's childhood.

Hailing MJ as her "best friend" and "forever twin," the 45-year-old mogul wrote, "You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place."

"You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since," she said.

In addition to Kris, MJ had another daughter, Karen, who died two years ago. She had seven grandchildren – including Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner – and 13 great-grandchildren.

Fans of the famous family are quite familiar with MJ, as she made several appearances across the Kardashian-Jenners' reality TV ventures.