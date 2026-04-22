Kim Kardashian packs on PDA with Lewis Hamilton on steamy beach date

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton put the "boo" in Malibu with a steamy beach date on Monday!

Kim Kardashian (r.) revved up her romance with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton this week with a PDA-heavy day at the beach in Malibu! © Collage: Peter Fox & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, the A-list lovebirds were photographed packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a swim together.

Kim sported a black string bikini top with a rolled-down wetsuit, while Lewis was seen in a black swim shirt and matching trunks.

The pair weren't shy about showing affection, sharing a kiss in the water and getting handsy on the sand.

The Malibu outing comes as Kim and Lewis have made their romance increasingly public since they were first spotted together at Super Bowl LX in February.

The 41-year-old F1 racer hard-launched the relationship on his social media earlier this month, while the 45-year-old reality star opted for a more subtle online debut, sharing a snap of herself at Coachella with Lewis' hand around her waist.

All signs point to the romance being the real deal: insiders have revealed that Lewis is "head over heels" for Kim, and their close friends and family think that this might be "endgame".