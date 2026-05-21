Kim Kardashian reveals insane wellness routine: "I have pill fatigue"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dished on the extreme steps she takes to keep up with her health !

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she takes 35 supplements each day, spread out over three doses. © Screenshot/YouTube/Good Hang with Amy Poehler

On the May 19 episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the SKIMS founder revealed the lengths she goes to in order to take care of herself.



"I take probably 35 supplements a day, I spread them out three times a day," Kim spilled.

The reality star admitted that she struggles with her intense regimen.

She continued, "I thought, 'Okay, I can't do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil supplements.'

"I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped, and I had to start again."

Kim added, "I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day, and I would just do it on my way to work."

The fashion mogul, who's tried plenty of unconventional beauty and wellness methods in the past, is very diligent about her health after revealed that she suffered a small brain aneurysm.