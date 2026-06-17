Kim Kardashian teaches Will Ferrell the art of the perfect selfie in hilarious video

Kim Kardashian (r.) – AKA the selfie expert – taught Will Ferrell how to take the perfect picture. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagaram/@kimkardashian

The Tuesday post captured the multi-hyphenate mogul teaching the comedian the art of the perfect selfie.

Will (58) is seen asking Kim (45) where his "good side" was, saying, "I don't know, does anyone have a good side?"

After the Elf actor makes some chaotic facial gestures, The Kardashians star took the phone as a track of an audience cheer played in the background.

"Yeah, so, chin down, a little out, find your good side," she said, while Will gushed over Kim, "God, you look fantastic!"

When the Saturday Night Live alum attempted to pose again, the reality star suggested he used a filter.

Will then joked while flaunting a skin-smoothing filter, "Oh my god, I look amazing! I'm gorgeous. That's top-notch. Oooh!"

The duo's skit was in honor of the Step Brothers star's comedy show, where he plays a washed-up golfer called Lonnie the Hawk.