Kim Kardashian's daughter North West flaunts edgy angel bite piercings at Paris Fashion Week!

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North, flaunted her edgy style at this year's Paris Fashion Week!

North West has debuted more piercings at Paris Fashion Week.
North West has debuted more piercings at Paris Fashion Week.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & northwest

The famous teen was captured attending Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show with a friend – and new piercings.

North debuted two angel bite piercings on her top lip, plus studs on her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose.

The would-be music artist – who debuted dermal piercings on her hands in September – rocked a long-sleeve, black Vetements sweatshirt with a matching pleated mini skirt.

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She added ripped tights, Vetements x New Rock leather platform boots with chunky silver chain, and a rhinestone-studded spiked collar necklace.

Kim and Ye's oldest daughter has sparked controversy with her edgy looks, which the SKIMS mogul has previously defended – yet the budding entrepreneur clearly hasn't been paying any mind to her haters!

The All's Fair star just commemorated North's 13th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute, writing, "There's no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & northwest

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