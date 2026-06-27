Kim Kardashian's daughter North West flaunts edgy angel bite piercings at Paris Fashion Week!
Paris, France - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North, flaunted her edgy style at this year's Paris Fashion Week!
The famous teen was captured attending Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show with a friend – and new piercings.
North debuted two angel bite piercings on her top lip, plus studs on her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose.
The would-be music artist – who debuted dermal piercings on her hands in September – rocked a long-sleeve, black Vetements sweatshirt with a matching pleated mini skirt.
She added ripped tights, Vetements x New Rock leather platform boots with chunky silver chain, and a rhinestone-studded spiked collar necklace.
Kim and Ye's oldest daughter has sparked controversy with her edgy looks, which the SKIMS mogul has previously defended – yet the budding entrepreneur clearly hasn't been paying any mind to her haters!
The All's Fair star just commemorated North's 13th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute, writing, "There's no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & northwest