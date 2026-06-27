Kim Kardashian's daughter North West flaunts edgy angel bite piercings at Paris Fashion Week!

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter, North, flaunted her edgy style at this year's Paris Fashion Week!

North West has debuted more piercings at Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & northwest

The famous teen was captured attending Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show with a friend – and new piercings.

North debuted two angel bite piercings on her top lip, plus studs on her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose.

The would-be music artist – who debuted dermal piercings on her hands in September – rocked a long-sleeve, black Vetements sweatshirt with a matching pleated mini skirt.

She added ripped tights, Vetements x New Rock leather platform boots with chunky silver chain, and a rhinestone-studded spiked collar necklace.

Kim and Ye's oldest daughter has sparked controversy with her edgy looks, which the SKIMS mogul has previously defended – yet the budding entrepreneur clearly hasn't been paying any mind to her haters!