Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand sued by former employee over unpaid wages

Los Angeles, California - Not so luxurious? A former employee of Kim Kardashian 's billion-dollar brand SKIMS has made headlines after accusing the company of not paying him in full, and the case could turn into a class-action lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian co-founded the fashion brand SKIMS in 2019. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, a man named David Knight filed a lawsuit against SKIMS, claiming that he worked for the company between October and December of last year.

Per the lawsuit, the man is said to have regularly worked more than eight hours a day and over 40 hours a week.

He further accuses the shapewear giant of failing to provide the prescribed meal and rest breaks and claims that the statutory minimum wage was only paid properly in a few cases.

As TMZ reports, the man is firmly convinced that numerous other employees have had similar experiences and is now trying to find others affected.

SKIMS responded promptly to the employee's accusations.

"SKIMS denies the allegations in this complaint," a rep for the company said.

"This is a boilerplate filing, the same recycled template plaintiffs' firms send to employers across California, fishing for a quick settlement. We have no interest in settling claims without merit."