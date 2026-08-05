Kim Kardashian's son Saint makes Instagram debut – but does his mom approve?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's son Saint West has joined Instagram – but does the pre-teen's mom approve of this?

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West (top) is officially on Instagram – with his mom's approval. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Over the weekend, the 10-year-old shared his first post on the social media app – and the SKIMS mogul supported him by liking and commenting on a few of his videos!

Most of Saint's feed contains clips of him riding his motorbike around his neighborhood and showing off his skills, along with an adorable video of a puppy sitting on his bike.

Kim showed her encouragement for her son by commenting a purple heart emoji under one of Saint's recent posts.

Meanwhile, an insider shared with People that The Kardashians star approves each of Saint's posts before he shares them.

Last year, Kim's oldest kid, North, made her IG debut with a blurry snap in which the 13-year-old posed with a peace sign while rocking a printed Balenciaga T-shirt paired with a mini-skirt and boots.

Much like Saint, the 45-year-old also manages her daughter's account as well as the duo's joint TikTok page.