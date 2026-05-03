Fashion roundup: All of Kim Kardashian's best Met Gala red carpet looks

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - With the 2026 Met Gala quickly approaching, there's no better time to look back at Kim Kardashian's most iconic looks at the fashion event through the years!

Kim Kardashian has slayed all of Met Gala looks, but these top three outfits are what truly solidify her "queen of fashion" title.
Kim Kardashian has slayed all of Met Gala looks, but these top three outfits are what truly solidify her "queen of fashion" title.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Kim K's style evolution is something that should be thoroughly examined.

The Kardashians star has always been a head-turner, but it was arguably after Kim's first Met Gala appearance in 2013 that she quickly became one of the most stylish celebs and biggest influencers in the world.

Fast-forward to today, and the 44-year-old SKIMS owner is one of the most anticipated arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night!

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While we wait for her 2026 ensemble, let's take a look back at some of Kimmy's iconic looks from her past attendance at the event.

Here are the top Kim K Met Gala looks that we can't get enough of!

Marilyn Monroe's dress in 2022

Kim Kardashian (r) wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday gown for the 2022 Met Gala, and attended with boo Pete Davidson (l.)
Kim Kardashian (r) wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday gown for the 2022 Met Gala, and attended with boo Pete Davidson (l.)  © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With her then-boo Pete Davidson on her arm, Kim arrived at the 2022 Met Gala with an iconic dress that caused controversy.

For the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the mom of four sported Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress that she famously wore while singing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.

The stunning skintight gown was adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.

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Though the dress came with some drama over claims she damaged the relic, no one can deny that Kim killed the look and probably made the late icon proud.

Versace in 2018

In 2018, Kim Kardashian turned heads when she sported a chic Versace body-con gown that featured crucifix imagery.
In 2018, Kim Kardashian turned heads when she sported a chic Versace body-con gown that featured crucifix imagery.  © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

For the 2018 Met Gala, Kimmy excelled in embodying the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The SKIMs mogul was a heavenly vision in a gold metallic body-con Versace gown.

Playing on the dress code, the ensemble featured a crucifix, both on her dress and in the necklaces she wore.

While the gown is a simpler design in comparison to her other daring looks, it's still an iconic look nonetheless.

Roberto Cavalli in 2015

Kim Kardashian (r) wore a breathtaking Roberto Cavalli gown at the Met Gala in 2015, complete with crystals and feathered detailing. She walked the red carpet with Kanye West (l.)
Kim Kardashian (r) wore a breathtaking Roberto Cavalli gown at the Met Gala in 2015, complete with crystals and feathered detailing. She walked the red carpet with Kanye West (l.)  © Collage: LARRY BUSACCA & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last, but certainly not least, is Kim's stunning ensemble for the 2015 Met Gala's theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.

The reality star channeled major dreamy vibes in a Robert Cavalli gown that was undeniably beautiful.

She walked the red carpet with her then-hubby, Kanye West.

The nearly nude dress was smattered with crystals and feather detailing.

It was certainly a sight to behold, and solidified Kim's unofficial title as the queen of fashion.

There's no doubt that this year, Kim will continue her reign as the one to beat when it comes to high fashion!

Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

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