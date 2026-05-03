Fashion roundup: All of Kim Kardashian's best Met Gala red carpet looks
New York, New York - With the 2026 Met Gala quickly approaching, there's no better time to look back at Kim Kardashian's most iconic looks at the fashion event through the years!
Kim K's style evolution is something that should be thoroughly examined.
The Kardashians star has always been a head-turner, but it was arguably after Kim's first Met Gala appearance in 2013 that she quickly became one of the most stylish celebs and biggest influencers in the world.
Fast-forward to today, and the 44-year-old SKIMS owner is one of the most anticipated arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night!
While we wait for her 2026 ensemble, let's take a look back at some of Kimmy's iconic looks from her past attendance at the event.
Here are the top Kim K Met Gala looks that we can't get enough of!
Marilyn Monroe's dress in 2022
With her then-boo Pete Davidson on her arm, Kim arrived at the 2022 Met Gala with an iconic dress that caused controversy.
For the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the mom of four sported Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress that she famously wore while singing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.
The stunning skintight gown was adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.
Though the dress came with some drama over claims she damaged the relic, no one can deny that Kim killed the look and probably made the late icon proud.
Versace in 2018
For the 2018 Met Gala, Kimmy excelled in embodying the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
The SKIMs mogul was a heavenly vision in a gold metallic body-con Versace gown.
Playing on the dress code, the ensemble featured a crucifix, both on her dress and in the necklaces she wore.
While the gown is a simpler design in comparison to her other daring looks, it's still an iconic look nonetheless.
Roberto Cavalli in 2015
Last, but certainly not least, is Kim's stunning ensemble for the 2015 Met Gala's theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.
The reality star channeled major dreamy vibes in a Robert Cavalli gown that was undeniably beautiful.
She walked the red carpet with her then-hubby, Kanye West.
The nearly nude dress was smattered with crystals and feather detailing.
It was certainly a sight to behold, and solidified Kim's unofficial title as the queen of fashion.
There's no doubt that this year, Kim will continue her reign as the one to beat when it comes to high fashion!
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP