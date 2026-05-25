The Crash's Mackenzie Shirilla wants Kim Kardashian to be her lawyer – will she take the case?

Los Angeles, California - As the case of Mackenzie Shirilla goes viral in the wake of a popular Netflix documentary, new audio has revealed that the convicted murderer wants Kim Kardashian to help her get out of jail.

Mackenzie Shirilla (l.) hoped that a new Netflix documentary about her murder conviction could catch the eye of Kim Kardashian. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mackenzie Shirilla's story takes center stage in The Crash, a new documentary that details the fatal car accident that killed the 21-year-old's boyfriend and another friend.

A new jailhouse audio clip obtained by People caught Shirilla discussing the fresh spotlight on her case, suggesting on the phone call, "Well, maybe Kim Kardashian's seen."

"Yeah, maybe Kim will, now that it's, like, all over," the person on the other end of the line – who was not identified – said.

"I was like, I mean, that's the only thing that might be good about the whole media thing. Maybe Kim will see it."

Shirilla then replied, "I don't know. You have to figure out because I'm real nervous, and I want Kim Kardashian to be my lawyer."

In recent years, the 45-year-old reality star has taken on legal work dedicated to criminal justice reform, often advocating for wrongfully convicted individuals. The other person on the call mentioned this, noting that Kardashian works to help "innocent people get out of jail."

Shirilla was convicted of murder over the July 2022 crash, with a judge concluding that the then-teenager intentionally drove her car into a brick wall at 100 mph, killing both of her passengers.

Despite this, Shirilla has denied any intent behind the crash, and she appeared to believe this would make her a fit for Kardashian's efforts.

As the other caller said they should reach out to the A-lister, Shirilla boasted of her loyalty to Kardashian's clothing brand: "Tell her I buy all her SKIMS and I only wear SKIMS."