Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker declare "Til Death Do Us Part" with new anniversary rings

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and rock star Travis Barker have celebrated four years of wedded bliss by treating themselves to matching skeleton-themed bands.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) and Travis Barker got matching "Til Death Do Us Part" rings in honor of their four-year anniversary. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have marked their anniversary with a pair of custom-designed rings that match their signature dark aesthetic.

The milestone comes just after Kourtney commemorated four years since their Italian nuptials on Instagram, posting a couple of photos from the big day captioned, "5.22.22 forever."

Kourtney shared a close-up of the chunky, gold signet-style bands on her Instagram Story, simply writing "his and hers."

The custom rings – made by Cece Jewellery, according to People – prominently display two detailed skeletons gazing into each other's eyes, surrounded by a border of shimmering diamonds and a banner engraving that reads: "Til Death Do Us Part."

The gothic theme continues down the side of the band, which features an illustration of a vibrant red heart displaying their initials, "TB KB."

Fans will recognize the romantic phrase as the exact name of their 2023 wedding documentary special.

The TV special followed their multi-ceremony journey to the altar, which included a practice run in Las Vegas, an official legal ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse, and their lavish main wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.