Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get raunchy in wild birthday post

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved that they still can't get enough of each other as the Blink-182 rocker celebrated his wife's birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian (c.) was honored by her husband, Travis Barker, in a spicy birthday post over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@travisbarker

As Kourtney turned 47 this weekend, Travis took to social media to celebrate his "beautiful wife."

"I love you forever and ever," he gushed in his Instagram caption. "Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans."



The accompanying photo dump showed the birthday girl posing in a cheetah-print jacket, enjoying some date nights with Travis, and spending time with their two-year-old son, Rocky.

In true Kravis style, the post was not without some raunchy PDA – the slideshow even ended with Travis seemingly sucking Kourtney's toes.

While the intimate snap faced some criticism from uncomfortable fans, there was one notable name defending the choice in the comments: Kim Kardashian!

"I love this post and all of these pics," Kourtney's older sister wrote.

Khloé Kardashian also gave her stamp of approval, writing, "The cutest girl ever."

