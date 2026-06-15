Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal past miscarriage: "We were devastated"

New York, New York - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reflected on their tragic miscarriage in the musician's documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

Kourtney Kardashian (l) and Travis Barker (r) revealed that they were expecting a baby girl before tragically losing her at three months. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the forthcoming Hulu doc, the couple looked back on their difficulties starting a family before welcoming their son Rocky (2).

Kourtney shared that six months into her relationship with Travis, she became pregnant with a baby girl, who they planned to name Tulip.

Unfortunately, they learned at three months along that their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

"When we lost the baby, we were devastated. We cried for days," Kourtney says in the film, per Us Weekly.



The Barkers stepped out for their first red carpet appearance in two years at the premiere of Travis' movie at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night.

The Blink-182 drummer was supported by Kourtney and his son Landon, with the trio coordinating in formal all-black attires .