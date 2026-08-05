Kardashian-Jenner sisters granted extended restraining order against Kylie's alleged stalker
Los Angeles, California - A man allegedly obsessed with Kylie Jenner has been ordered to steer clear of the Khy founder and her family!
Per TMZ, Robert DeWick, who was accused of trespassing at Kylie's home multiple times, has been ordered to stay away from the 28-year-old and her family for three years.
Back in May, the Kardashian-Jenner crew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 40-year-old, which has now been extended.
In 2021, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, revealed in a sworn declaration that a security detail informed her of the Colorado man attempting to enter Kylie's home and recounted his violent criminal history.
The momager further revealed that DeWick believed that she encouraged him to pursue the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and even propose to Kylie – which she denied.
Kris also told the court that the situation caused severe emotional distress for the family and left her terrified for her safety as well as her children's.
DeWick has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the entire Kar-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian.
Additionally, he is not permitted to contact them or try to learn their addresses.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian