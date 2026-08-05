Kardashian-Jenner sisters granted extended restraining order against Kylie's alleged stalker

Los Angeles, California - A man allegedly obsessed with Kylie Jenner has been ordered to steer clear of the Khy founder and her family!

Kylie Jenner's (c) alleged stalker has been ordered by a judge to stay away from the Khy family and her family, including her sisters and her mom. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Per TMZ, Robert DeWick, who was accused of trespassing at Kylie's home multiple times, has been ordered to stay away from the 28-year-old and her family for three years.

Back in May, the Kardashian-Jenner crew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 40-year-old, which has now been extended.

In 2021, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, revealed in a sworn declaration that a security detail informed her of the Colorado man attempting to enter Kylie's home and recounted his violent criminal history.

The momager further revealed that DeWick believed that she encouraged him to pursue the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and even propose to Kylie – which she denied.

Kris also told the court that the situation caused severe emotional distress for the family and left her terrified for her safety as well as her children's.