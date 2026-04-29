Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet heat up NBA playoffs with Knicks date night
New York, New York - Kylie Jenner joined her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, courtside to cheer on the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.
The lovebirds proved they're still going strong with a sweet date night on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks took on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the first round.
Thankfully for New York native Timothée, the Knicks pulled out the win, giving the team a 3-2 lead in the series.
The 30-year-old actor showed his Big Apple pride in a Knicks baseball cap, pairing it with baggy black pants, a gray top, and a dark hoodie layered under an oversized jacket.
Kylie, meanwhile, opted for a lighter look and donned a white tank with matching pants that featured studded adornments.
The A-listers weren't the only ones in celebrity row on Tuesday: actors Ben Stiller, Tina Fey, and Tracy Morgan were all seated around them in the front row.
Despite hailing from Los Angeles, the 28-year-old reality star has been a loyal supporter of her boyfriend's favorite team since they got together in 2023, and the pair were a courtside staple of the Knicks' playoff run last season as well.
With the Knicks heading to Atlanta for Game 6, odds are a bit slimmer that fans will get to see Kimothée again, but it shouldn't be ruled out – the two even made their way to Indianapolis to catch New York's final playoff game last year!
Cover photo: Collage: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP