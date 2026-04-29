Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet heat up NBA playoffs with Knicks date night

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner joined her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, courtside to cheer on the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet were spotted on celebrity row at the New York Knicks' playoff game on Tuesday. © Collage: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds proved they're still going strong with a sweet date night on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks took on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the first round.

Thankfully for New York native Timothée, the Knicks pulled out the win, giving the team a 3-2 lead in the series.

The 30-year-old actor showed his Big Apple pride in a Knicks baseball cap, pairing it with baggy black pants, a gray top, and a dark hoodie layered under an oversized jacket.

Kylie, meanwhile, opted for a lighter look and donned a white tank with matching pants that featured studded adornments.

The A-listers weren't the only ones in celebrity row on Tuesday: actors Ben Stiller, Tina Fey, and Tracy Morgan were all seated around them in the front row.

Despite hailing from Los Angeles, the 28-year-old reality star has been a loyal supporter of her boyfriend's favorite team since they got together in 2023, and the pair were a courtside staple of the Knicks' playoff run last season as well.