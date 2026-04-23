Kylie Jenner sued by ex-housekeeper who alleges discrimination and "hostile" workplace

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has been sued by a former housekeeper who alleges that she was harassed and discriminated against on the job.

A former housekeeper is suing Kylie Jenner over an allegedly "hostile" work environment at her Hidden Hills mansion. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, Angelica Vasquez claims in the lawsuit that she "was treated with hostility and exclusion" while working at the 28-year-old beauty mogul's Hidden Hills home.

The plaintiff says that the head housekeeper she worked under made it clear that she was "not welcome" and assigned her the "most difficult and undesirable tasks" of the job.

Angelica – who is Salvadoran and Catholic – further alleges that she was discriminated against and "belittled" by her colleagues because of her race and religion, saying that they mocked her accent, told her that "Catholics are horrible people," and intimidated her over her immigration status.

After working there for just under a year, Angelica resigned in August 2025 amid struggles with "symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder" stemming from the job.

The outlet reports that Angelica is now seeking damages for unpaid wages and emotional distress.

Kylie, though not a target of the shocking claims, has been listed as a defendant, as Angelica accuses the reality star of failing to address the situation after concerns were raised.