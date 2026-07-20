Larry David torches RFK Jr. in wild comedy show sketch: "Drop dead, Bobby!"

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Larry David recently used the finale of his latest HBO show to poke fun at his old friend and the current Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In the final episode of his recent show, comedian Larry David (r) poked fun at Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l) and his penchant for conspiracy theories. © Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the final episode of David's HBO miniseries titled "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" premiered.

The final sketch shows the comedian playing the mother of Jonas Salk, the biomedical scientist who developed the polio vaccine in 1955.

As her son sits inside their home working on his project, his mother is in the backyard, spatting with their neighbor Bobby.

"That vaccine's gonna kill people. It's gonna give them heart attacks," the Bobby character exclaims.

"Drop dead, Bobby!" Salk's mom claps back.

"You don't know anything about science; you're not a doctor. If you were in charge, God help us all! If some idiot, some moron, ever put you in charge, that would be a dark day for humanity!"

The Bobby character then goes on a long-winded rant making a number of references to the real Kennedy and his penchant for conspiracy theories – such as fluoride causing "gender confusion" – as he is whisked away by men in white coats.

David and Kennedy were once friends, with the comedian having introduced the politician to his current wife, Cheryl Hines, who once starred alongside David on the hit show Curb Your Enthusiasm.