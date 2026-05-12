LeBron James' NBA future in question after Lakers bow out of playoffs

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James said he will take time to consider his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the NBA playoffs by Oklahoma City on Monday in what could turn out to be the final game of his career.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James (41) delivered a typically defiant performance with 24 points and 12 rebounds, but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers from falling 115-110 as the Thunder completed a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference semi-finals series.

The four-time NBA champion is now out of contract with the Lakers and will head into the off season as a free agent with uncertainty swirling around his future.

Some reports have indicated James is ready to extend with the Lakers for what would be a 24th season in the NBA, while others have suggested that he may consider heading elsewhere or finally decide to retire from the sport.

James gave little away Monday when quizzed about his plans following a loss in Los Angeles in front of a galaxy of courtside Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Eddie Murphy.

"I don't know what the future holds for me," James said.

"Obviously as it stands right now, tonight, I've got a lot of time. I'll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them, and spend some time with them, and then when the time comes, obviously you guys will know what I decide to do."

James said whether he continues could hinge on whether he felt committed to the grind of playing at the highest level.

"I think for me, it's about the process – you know, if I can commit to still being in love with the process of showing up to the arena five-and-a-half hours before a game to start preparing."