Liam Payne's young son Bear set to receive late musician's inheritance

London, UK – Former One Direction star Liam Payne died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Now, a court has decided who will inherit his multimillion‑dollar estate.

After Liam Payne's death, his estate passes to his son, Bear. © Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

The 31‑year‑old left no will when he tragically died in Buenos Aires. Because Payne was neither married nor in a civil partnership, the High Court ruled that his entire estate should go to his nine‑year‑old son, Bear.

As the Daily Mail reports, the total estate amounts to around $29 million.

The court issued an order that Bear will receive a portion of the sum now, with the remainder to be released when he turns 18. Until then, that part will be held in trust.

The probate court in Newcastle had appointed Bear's mother, Cheryl Tweedy, and music lawyer Richard Bray as estate administrators a year earlier. Their role was limited to collecting and safeguarding the singer's assets.

A new High Court order also permits a portion of the estate to be used for the child's immediate "benefit."