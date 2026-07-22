Lil Wayne praises Trump's ballroom after being forced to perform at Kamala Harris' "backyard BBQ"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Wayne has praised President Donald Trump 's controversial efforts to build a massive – and very expensive – ballroom at the White House.

In a recent interview, Lil Wayne (r) praised Donald Trump's efforts to build a ballroom for the White House, as performers have been forced to play outdoors. © Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Wayne argued that the White House is in dire need of an indoor space for performers.

"I'm so glad to hear Trump say – when they was mad at him about building the ballroom – and he was like, 'Everything we do, we have to do it on the d**n lawn,'" Wayne said.

"So, people who don't know nothing [are] hearing that thinking he's just being Trump – no, for real, I was glad to hear him saying that."

He went on to recall how he was invited in 2023 to perform at the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop party hosted by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rapper said he was shocked that he was forbidden from entering the White House, and likened the event to a "backyard barbeque."

According to The Hill, the majority of large-scale events at the White House are hosted outdoors on the South Lawn to accommodate guests and heightened security protocols.

The ballroom is a part of numerous efforts the president is taking to remodel the White House. Trump has insisted the construction is necessary for national security concerns and that the ballroom will be preferable for holding prominent gatherings.