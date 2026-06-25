Lionel Richie abruptly ends concert after suffering on-stage health scare

St. Paul, Minnesota – After his performance in Minnesota, fans are worried about Lionel Richie , as the 77-year-old singer had to abruptly end his concert.

Singer Lionel Richie was unable to resume his concert in Minnesota after a break. © Valentin Flauraud/KEYSTONE/dpa

Wednesday night marked the first concert of his North American tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, but the show came to an abrupt end when Richie had to leave the stage suddenly due to health issues.

The music legend was performing his hit Dancing on the Ceiling at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he began to look increasingly unwell.

According to Page Six, Richie had to sit down repeatedly during the song.

"When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a** down," he told the audience.

The Grammy winner seemed to collect himself and continued the performance.

But when he moved on to perform Three Times a Lady on the piano, Richie's condition deteriorated to the point where he had to stop and leave the stage.