Lizzo celebrates her birthday with surprise album announcement! When is it coming out?

Los Angeles, California – Pop star Lizzo celebrated her 38th birthday with a bold announcement: her new album, Bitch, drops June 5.

Lizzo celebrated her 38th birthday with big news. Her new album is dropping soon. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

The Truth Hurts artist celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday, April 27, with a slew of posts and an album announcement.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! To celebrate I present to you – MY NEW ALBUM 𝖡̶𝖨̶𝖳̶𝖢̶𝖧̶ COMING JUNE 5TH," the artist wrote on Instagram alongside her album cover pic.

The cover fittingly features a tiny Lizzo as the raised middle finger of the artist's hand.

"Wanna get me a gift? Pre-order my album baby," Lizzo continued.

The boldly titled album, Bitch, will be Lizzo's third studio album.

Bitch boasts 12 tracks, including the disco bop Don't Make Me Love U, which dropped in March. Her last album, Special, came out in 2022.

"Reclaiming the word Bitch is power. It's taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love," Lizzo explained in a statement.

"It was only fitting to name my album Bitch because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms," the artist added, "and because I am 100% that bitch!"

The album's title track, Bitch, drops Friday, May 1.