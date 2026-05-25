Lizzo claps back at rumors she dissed Taylor Swift: "Are you well?"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo fiercely defended her reputation online after a social media critic tried to ignite a feud between her and fellow music icon Taylor Swift .

Lizzo (r.) clapped back at claims she talked s**t about Taylor Swift. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The drama kicked off when a user posted a data breakdown comparing combined streaming metrics for Taylor's The Life Of A Showgirl album and Lizzo's 2025 mixtape MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, which pulled in over four million streams.

The graphic also highlighted significantly lower metrics for tracks from Drake's recent three-album drop – ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI.

When Lizzo reshared the post out of genuine confusion, asking, "Can someone explain what this means?" and a critic wasted no time firing back.

"it means all the s**t talking you did about Tay finally caught up to you," the user wrote.

Lizzo was quick to shut it down.

"Are you well?" she replied. "First of all I have never talked s**t about Taylor Swift - also while we on the subject I've never talked s**t about any artist... grow tf up pls."

This isn't the first time online fans have tried to manufacture drama between the two stars!

