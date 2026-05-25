Lizzo claps back at rumors she dissed Taylor Swift: "Are you well?"
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo fiercely defended her reputation online after a social media critic tried to ignite a feud between her and fellow music icon Taylor Swift.
The drama kicked off when a user posted a data breakdown comparing combined streaming metrics for Taylor's The Life Of A Showgirl album and Lizzo's 2025 mixtape MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, which pulled in over four million streams.
The graphic also highlighted significantly lower metrics for tracks from Drake's recent three-album drop – ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI.
When Lizzo reshared the post out of genuine confusion, asking, "Can someone explain what this means?" and a critic wasted no time firing back.
"it means all the s**t talking you did about Tay finally caught up to you," the user wrote.
Lizzo was quick to shut it down.
"Are you well?" she replied. "First of all I have never talked s**t about Taylor Swift - also while we on the subject I've never talked s**t about any artist... grow tf up pls."
This isn't the first time online fans have tried to manufacture drama between the two stars!
Did Lizzo and Taylor Swift ever have a feud?
Speculation previously flared up after Lizzo praised Beyoncé on Instagram Live, stating that "the most popular person of today" couldn't compare to Queen Bey.
Many fans assumed she was shading Taylor's massive Eras Tour, but Lizzo quickly squashed those rumors too, saying, "I heart TayTay too. There's not competition here."
In reality, Lizzo has consistently shown love for Taylor.
During a May 15 appearance on Genius Verified to promote her new single BITCH, she even drew a direct comparison to Taylor's re-recording era, noting that her track is an interpolation of Meredith Brooks' 1997 hit of the same name, per E! News.
"You know how it's like, 'Taylor's Version?'" she said. "It's like, 'Bitchh (Lizzo's Version).'"
Back in 2022, on The Breakfast Club radio show, Lizzo even jokingly called herself the "Black Taylor Swift," pointing to how both artists channel their personal lives and relationships into their music.
Taylor has returned the energy, too – the VMAs and the Grammy Awards have both captured her dancing and singing along during Lizzo's performances.
There's clearly no bad blood here – just fans looking for drama that doesn't exist!
Cover photo: Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP