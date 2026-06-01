Lizzo stuns as she performs and models on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway

Miami, Florida - Lizzo looked good as hell while pulling double duty at this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show!

Lizzo flaunted her weight loss at this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. © Ivan Apfel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Tempo hitmaker bared her bawdy while strutting down the runway at the annual Miami Swim Week event – and performed as well!

Lizzo first donned a sparkly, black one-piece bathing suit with clear, open-toed heels and blonde hair while performing her hits.

She later changed into a baby-blue look and continued to perform as actor Tiffany Haddish appeared on stage, flaunting her frame in a leopard one-piece swimsuit.

Tiffany, who made history as the first comedian to participate on the runway, later changed into a two-piece, black fringed bikini.

Influencer Alix Earle, reality stars Bethenny Frankel and Brooks Nader, model Molly Sims, and more stars also showed off their curves for this year's event.

Lizzo's confidence since her weight loss has been contagious, and the Truth Hurts singer hasn't been shy about discussing her journey.