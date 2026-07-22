Lizzo tells haters to "stay triggered" about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover: "Sexy and fat and fabulous!"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has shimmied her way onto the July 2026 cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue – a feat that she once never thought possible due to her weight.

Lizzo has shimmied her way onto the July 2026 cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Well, it's about damn time!

The 38-year-old graced the digital cover of the magazine and, ever the savvy businesswoman, she rocked her own Yitty Swim line in the process.

"When I was younger, I saw it and never imagined somebody with my body type would be on the cover," she told Mickey Boardman for the accompanying cover story.

"It’s just incredible to see how we’ve redefined sexy, redefined confidence, and redefined what a swimsuit body is since I was a kid," she continued.

"Seeing this cover of me all sexy and fat and fabulous in my Yitty Swim may trigger some people... But, you know … Stay triggered."

The cover photo showed the Good as Hell singer sporting a black bikini from Yitty Swim, a size-inclusive fashion label first launched in 2022. She donned another gold one-piece from the collection in another picture from the two-day shoot, which took place at a South Florida mansion and then a yacht.

The night before her cover shoot, Lizzo also headlined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week.

Despite a sudden storm causing the catwalk to become slippery, the Truth Hurts hitmaker didn't stumble in her bright blue Yitty one-piece sporting her latest album title, Bitch.